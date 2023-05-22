Thompson Park Golf Course now accepts cash

Thompson Park Golf Course now accepts cash
Thompson Park Golf Course now accepts cash(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Taking a swing at Watertown’s Thompson Park Golf Course no long requires taking a swipe with your debit or credit card.

“Effective today, we’ll now accept cash payments. Prior until today, we were just credit and debit only,” said Jordan Northrup, the course’s general manager.

The plastic-only policy was a topic of conversation at the latest city council meeting.

“From an operational perspective, it makes it a little bit easier in terms of keeping cash on site, having a safe there, transporting back on forth to the arena,” said Scott Weller, superintendent of the Watertown Parks & Recreation Department.

“In terms of access, not everybody can play a round of golf, not everybody has a credit card. But those folks who may want to may very well have cash. I think it’s something that should be considered so that you don’t have a golf course that’s not accessible to everyone,” said Todd Bullard, interim city attorney.

The new ways to pay at Thompson Park Golf Course will allow more people to play, but Northrup says he doesn’t believe the course turned anyone away.

I don’t think we lost anyone because we didn’t take cash. More of just an inconvenience; they had to run back to their car and get a card,” he said.

Northrup says the combination of the new cash policy, plus the planned opening of Spokes on the Green may allow for a new amenity to be added at Thompson Park Golf Course.

“Spokes will be operating on a temporary liquor license to start. I believe once the full license is in effect, that will allow the beverage cart to be on the golf course,” said Northrup.

The final touches on Spokes on the Green are being finished. It should open before the end of the month.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man allegedly fails to stop for police, charged with drug possession
A portion of a Watertown street is closed to traffic due to a downed tree and wires.
Downed tree and wires closes off a section of Sherman Street
Amy J. Crandall, 54, of the Town of Clayton, passed away May 18, 2023 at Upstate Medical...
Amy J. Crandall, 54, of Clayton
William Laflair
Ogdensburg man found guilty of sexually abusing a child
Handcuffs, money
3 accused of welfare fraud in Lewis County

Latest News

Deferiet Paper mill property
State awards money to improve properties in Deferiet, Canton
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn: feedback on Renzi sale, migrant housing & Flynn Pool
WWNY
Color run/walk and resource fair happening next month
SPC Hayden Harris
Trial gets underway in murder of Fort Drum soldier