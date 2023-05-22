Thompson Park Golf Course now accepts cash

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Taking a swing at Watertown’s Thompson Park Golf Course no long requires taking a swipe with your debit or credit card.

“Effective today, we’ll now accept cash payments. Prior until today, we were just credit and debit only,” said Jordan Northrup, the course’s general manager.

The plastic-only policy was a topic of conversation at the latest city council meeting.

“From an operational perspective, it makes it a little bit easier in terms of keeping cash on site, having a safe there, transporting back on forth to the arena,” said Scott Weller, superintendent of the Watertown Parks & Recreation Department.

“In terms of access, not everybody can play a round of golf, not everybody has a credit card. But those folks who may want to may very well have cash. I think it’s something that should be considered so that you don’t have a golf course that’s not accessible to everyone,” said Todd Bullard, interim city attorney.

The new ways to pay at Thompson Park Golf Course will allow more people to play, but Northrup says he doesn’t believe the course turned anyone away.

I don’t think we lost anyone because we didn’t take cash. More of just an inconvenience; they had to run back to their car and get a card,” he said.

Northrup says the combination of the new cash policy, plus the planned opening of Spokes on the Green may allow for a new amenity to be added at Thompson Park Golf Course.

“Spokes will be operating on a temporary liquor license to start. I believe once the full license is in effect, that will allow the beverage cart to be on the golf course,” said Northrup.

The final touches on Spokes on the Green are being finished. It should open before the end of the month.

