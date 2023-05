WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Gill Street in Watertown will be closed Monday as DPW crews prepare it for paving.

It will be closed from North Indiana Street to the end of Gill Street starting at 8 a.m.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

Motorists are encouraged to find other routes to their destinations.

