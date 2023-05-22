Trial gets underway in murder of Fort Drum soldier

SPC Hayden Harris
SPC Hayden Harris(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SUSSEX COUNTY, New Jersey (WWNY) - Opening statements were scheduled for Monday afternoon in the trial of two people charged with kidnapping and killing a Fort Drum soldier in 2020.

Statements were expected to begin at 1:30 p.m. in Sussex County, New Jersey.

Army Spc. Jamaal Mellish and Hannan Aiken are on trial in the shooting death of 20-year-old Cpl. Hayden Harris.

Both face charges of kidnapping and murder.

Mellish and Harris, who were both stationed at Fort Drum, exchanged vehicles. Harris reportedly traded his Mustang for Mellish’s Chevy Silverado pickup in July 2020. Harris wasn’t happy with the trade and wanted his Mustang back.

The two met up the following December to undo the deal, but Mellish had already sold the Mustang.

That’s when Mellish and Aiken – who is Mellish’s girlfriend’s brother – allegedly bound and gagged Harris and drove him nearly 300 miles to New Jersey, where he was shot and killed.

