Water outage: Watertown’s East Division Street

Water faucet
Water faucet(MGN, Ángelo González / Dodro / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 2.0)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Water customers on East Division Street in Watertown will be without water for a couple of hours Monday morning.

City crews will isolate water mains on East Division starting at 10 a.m.

The shutoff will only affect customers on the 100 block. Service is expected to resume around noon.

Officials say they will update the public if the work is not completed as planned.

