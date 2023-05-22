Your Turn: feedback on Renzi sale, migrant housing & Flynn Pool

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - US Foods is buying Renzi Foodservice of Watertown. It says Renzi’s 300 employees will remain on the job at the food distribution business:

You’re going to see more and more of this, small businesses selling out to big companies.

Kar Ric

Wonder how long before they close down operations in the area and farm out elsewhere.

Gilbert McEachern

The state has begun talking with the SUNY system and local communities about housing migrants at state-owned properties like SUNY campuses or closed psychiatric centers and prisons:

We say BS! We have a daughter that goes to college in Canton. Put them in the prisons.

Robin Jones

Why house the immigrants when we have homeless here that need housing?

Ashley Campbell

Bids opened last week to get Watertown’s Flynn Pool back in operation. The project will come out to around $3.8 million:

In a few years, no one is going to care what the price was. The only thing they will know is how much enjoyment families have using it.

Tina Morrison

I love Flynn Pool, but we spent all of our money! The forecast for revenue is BAD!

George R. LaBarr

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.