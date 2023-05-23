Academic All-Star: Courtney Kerley

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Courtney Kerley is first in her class with a GPA of 98.68.

That’s why she’s Lyme Central School’s class of 2023 valedictorian and this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

She appeared on 7 News At Noon. You can watch her interview in the video above.

She’s played varsity soccer and golf and has been a member of the Book Club, Marching Band, National Honor Society, Odyssey of the Mind, Varsity Club, and Student Council.

She’s also an Irish step dancer.

She plans to attend St. Lawrence University in the fall to study to become a math teacher.

