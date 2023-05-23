Celebration of Life: Thomas F. Wilber, 58, formerly of Norwood

Thomas F. Wilber, 58, a former resident of Norwood, NY passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston, NY with his family by his side, after injuries he suffered in an accident four years ago. (Source: Funeral Home)

LAKE KATRINE, New York (WWNY) - Thomas F. Wilber, 58, a former resident of Norwood, NY passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston, NY with his family by his side, after injuries he suffered in an accident four years ago. Thomas is survived by two sisters, Linda and husband, Gary Regan, Bernardston, MA and Marsha and husband, William Jarrell, Westfield, MA along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Tom was pre-deceased by his parents Howard and Mable and a sister, Carolyn McElwain.

Born in Potsdam, NY on September 22, 1964 to the late Howard and Mable Wolstenholme Wilber, Tom graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School, where he studied carpentry at Boces Trade School, Class of 1983. Tom was a carpenter by trade, working for Local Union 277, Syracuse, NY as well as working for himself. Thomas was an avid outdoorsman who loved spending time at his camp. In his free time, Tom enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, driving his ATV, and boating. Memorial donations in Tom’s memory can be made to Brain Injury Association of New York State and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . A Celebration of Life gathering for Tommy will be held on Saturday, May 27th from 1-4 p.m. at the American Legion, 10 Maple St, Norwood, NY.

