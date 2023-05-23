Darryl Grant, 87, of Massena and formerly of Hannawa Falls, passed away on Friday, May 19th, 2023 at Massena Memorial Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Darryl Grant, 87, of Massena and formerly of Hannawa Falls, passed away on Friday, May 19th, 2023 at Massena Memorial Hospital. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, June 24th, 2023 at the Massena AmVets Post #4 located on Andrews Street in Massena, NY.

He is survived by his wife of over 67 years, Laura, a son Brian (Sue) Grant of South Colton daughters Denise (Larry) Paige of Massena, Lisa Grant-Todd of Hannawa Falls, and Michelle Grant of Sanford, FL; brother in laws Francis Valade of Louisville and Lawrence Valade of Port Leyden; grandchildren Erica and John Gagne, Ashley Batton, Jeremy Paige, Andrew and Bridget Grant, and nine great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by a grandson Darryl Paige, his sister Dawn Pirsuk and a son in law Scott Todd.

Darryl was born on March 5, 1936 in Watertown, NY to the late Harry and Vina (Empy) Grant. He attended school in Madrid, NY. He married Laura Valade on September 3rd, 1955 at St. Lawrence Church in Louisville. Mr. Grant worked as a skilled tradesman for General Motors in Massena for over thirty years, and was the owner and operator of Dumas Bar and Restaurant in Childwold for ten years. He enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, being at hunting camp in South Colton, the “Nameless Mountain Club”.

Memorial contributions in Darryl’s name may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter at 5015 Campuswood Drive Suite 102 East Syracuse, NY 13057.

Condolences, prayers and fond memories may be shared with the family of Mr. Darryl Grant at www.GarnerFH.com.

