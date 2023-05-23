David (Harry) Ambrose, 66, of Watertown, NY, passed away on May 22, 2023, at his home where he was surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. (Source: Funeral Home)

AMBROSE, New York (WWNY) - David (Harry) Ambrose, 66, of Watertown, NY, passed away on May 22, 2023, at his home where he was surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.

He was born February 14, 1957, in Watertown, NY, son of the late David M. and Althea (Teedie) Ambrose. David graduated from Carthage High School in 1975.

Following school, he enlisted into the United States Air Force and was Honorably Discharged shortly after basic training, due to the Vietnam War ending.

David started out working as an electrician in the local area. He then began his career in telecommunications with New York Telephone, now known as Verizon. He had the privilege to work for Verizon for 25 years, retiring in 2012. After his retirement he enjoyed “tinkering” with small engines, plumbing, and electrical.

He married his sweetheart Wilhelmine (Nina) Wells on December 12, 1992, at the United Methodist Church, in Black River.

Among his survivors are his beloved wife of 30 years, Nina Ambrose; 2 sons, Matthew D. Ambrose and Erick D. Ambrose and his fiancé Vanessa M. Foster; a granddaughter, Scarlette, all of Watertown; two brothers, Timothy Ambrose and his companion Carol Percy, Black River, NY, Steven Ambrose of Millville, NJ; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by his sister and brother-in- law Carol and Michael Semrau.

David was an exempt member of the Black River Fire Department, Life Member and Past President of the Jefferson County Fireman’s Association, Past Commander of the Black River Son’s of the American Legion where he was a member for 45 continuous years, and member of the Carthage Elks Lodge #1762 for 35 years.

David enjoyed many things in life. He very much enjoyed being with his family most of all. He was especially fond of his vintage snowmobile collection, winning multiple local, state, and national shows. In addition, he enjoyed going to Firematic Drill events, attending multiple local and state drills. He also enjoyed riding ATVs and snowmobiles with his boys, hunting with family and friends at camp, golfing, bowling with his buddies, and camping with family and friends.

Calling Hours will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 26th at the Bruce Funeral Home in Black River.

The Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at the Black River Cemetery.

A celebration of life will be held after the services at the Black River American Legion.

Donations in memory of David can be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, Black River Fire Department or Black River American Legion.

Online condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.