WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Diane L. Wood, 68, of Watertown, NY, passed away May 22, 2023, at University Hospital in Syracuse.

She was born on November 10, 1954, in Watertown, NY, daughter of Gerald and Mildred (Mushtare) Wood.

She went to live at Rome State School at age 5. In 1975, she came to live at the Jefferson Rehabilitation Center, now the Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence. Diane was a long-time resident of the Chaumont Residence and recently moved to 443 Gaffney Dr. residence. Many of the peers she lived with and the support staff became part of her extended family. Diane attended the Day Habilitation program on Gaffney Drive and the Day Habilitation program within her residence. Diane was a funny and determined woman, she loved to scare the people around her. She was extremely fond of coffee and Pepsi and desserts to accompany them. She was an avid music lover and preferred hard rock and pop rock, but despised country music. She would sit and rock out while listening to her music. Diane loved going rides in the agency cars, just to enjoy the countryside or to stop somewhere for coffee. She loved all kinds of scary movies. She was an active person and loved ball play of any kind. She enjoyed spending time outside in the sun, rocking in her chair. Diane enjoyed the holidays and the festivities and foods that came with them. Diane loved to receive presents. Christmas was her favorite holiday, but she also liked singing “Happy Birthday.” She also enjoyed spending time looking through her religious books.

Among her survivors are three sisters and a brother-in-law, Linda Baker, Watertown, NY, Brenda (Kenneth) Petrie, Watertown, NY, Carol Wood, Evans Mills; a brother, David Priest; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by three sisters, Geraldine Tibbles, Joanne Priest, and Elaine Priest and three brothers, Gerald Wood Jr., Ward Priest ad Wayne Priest.

A Funeral Service will be held 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in the N Watertown Cemetery.

Diane will be missed by her family and all the support staff that shared her life with her.

Donations in memory of Diane may be made to ARC 380 Gaffney Dr., Watertown, NY 13601

