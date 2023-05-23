Feeling like summer today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re out early, you’ll probably want a jacket.

Temperatures started in the 30s and 40s, but they won’t stay that low for long.

Today will be sunny and temperatures will quickly rise and reach the mid-60s — about where Monday’s highs were — by 10 a.m.

They’ll reach the low to mid-70s by afternoon.

It stays mild overnight. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s.

St. Lawrence County could see a little rain early Wednesday, but most places won’t see rain until afternoon. Some downpours could be heavy, but they won’t last long. It should be dry by evening.

Wednesday’s highs will be around 60.

It will be sunny and around 60 degrees on both Thursday and Friday.

Memorial Day weekend — what many consider the unofficial start of summer — will also be nice.

Saturday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

It will be mostly sunny and 75 on Sunday.

Monday, Memorial Day, will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

