NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Robert E. Reagan, 84, a resident of the Pleasant Valley Road, Norwood and Higley Flow, Colton, will be held on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 12 noon in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood. Mr. Reagan passed away on January 27, 2023 in Colton. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.

