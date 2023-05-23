High presence of Border Patrol, police on Route 81

TOWN OF SANDY CREEK, New York (WWNY) - Here’s something out of the ordinary: we noticed a high presence of U.S. Border Patrol agents and local police along Interstate 81 from Sandy Creek to Mexico Tuesday afternoon.

They were at several U-turns, watching traffic traveling south to Syracuse.

We have no reason to believe this is connected to the recent news of migrants possibly coming to upstate New York, but it was odd enough to where we wanted to ask questions.

Customs and Border Protection didn’t get back to us.

