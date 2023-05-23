Highlights & scores: Sectional action on the links, the diamond & the lacrosse field

(WWNY) - Carlowden Golf Club was the site for the Section III North event.

Jake Olearzyk of Holland Patent was medalist with a 79. Jayden Romig of Watertown earned his spot at Seven Oaks by placing second with an 84.

Liam Hobbs of South Jefferson also moves on along with Luke Heller of General Brown.

Others heading to Seven Oaks include Blake Turner, Shea Spencer, and Jude Jennings of South Jefferson; Drew Ferency and Wade Stone of Alexandria; Valton Myers and Thomas McCue of Lowville; Chris Nevala of Thousand Islands; and Xander Gaige of Watertown.

South Jefferson won the large school division and Alexandria took the small school class.

“I mean, we’ve had here in the last 20 years, I can think of maybe two different occasions where we’ve had a sectional championship held up here in the northern New York area,” event supervisor Adam Brown said.

“We thought it was time to bring it back, so we’re happy to have it here at Carlowden,” Brown said. “They’ve been gracious hosts. The weather’s been great and we’ve got 62 golfers competing today and I think they’re looking forward to moving on to Seven Oaks at Hamilton.”

It was Norwood-Norfolk vs. Brushton-Moira for a Section X Class C semifinal.

- Matt Richards with an infield single, Andrew Favreau scores. The Flyers are up 7-3.

- Brock Cousineau singles to right, driving in AJ Palmer. It’s 8-3 Norwood.

- Favreau with a chalk-hugger. He beats the play at first, scrambles to third on the overthrow, then scampers home on another overthrow. It’s 10-4 Flyers.

- Evan Parent grounds out to end the ballgame.

The Flyers beat Brushton-Moira 17-4, advancing to the Class C championship vs. Canton.

Canton entertained Salmon River in a Section X Class B semifinal.

- On a wild pitch, Canton’s Ava Hoy Scores from third to extend the Bears’ lead.

- Tessa Alguire drives the ball deep to centerfield and it’s snagged by Mateya Arquitte. However, Sydnee Francis was able to tag up and score from third. It’s 11-0 Bears.

- Katie Metcalf drills the ball to the fence in left-center for a triple, driving in Ava Hoy.

- Sydnee Francis loops a single just over the shortstop to drive in Chloe Baxter. It’s 13-0 Canton.

The Golden Bears go on to beat Salmon River 16-0 and advance to the Section X Class B championship vs. Gouverneur.

Potsdam hosted Ogdensburg in a girls’ Section X lacrosse quarterfinal.

- Audrey Harridine’s shot is deflected. Hannah Costello scoops and scores on the rebound. It’s 1-0 Ogdensburg.

- A minute later, Emma Fields dishes to Kennedy Emerson for the tying goal. It’s 1-1.

- Off a restart, Abby Gausconi puts OFA back on top with a low shot and it’s 2-1 Blue Devils.

- Taylor Pinkerton weaves through the middle and scores, upping the lead to 3-1.

- Fields, from the restart, scores.

- Jaedyn Awan with the overhand marker. It’s 4-2 OFA.

- Ella Ramsdell glides through the defense, spins and hits the net and it’s 5-2 OFA.

Potsdam rallied from behind in the second to score a 12-7 victory and advance to face Salmon River in the semifinals.

Monday’s local scores

Section III baseball playoffs

Oneida 17, General Brown 0

Thousand Islands 4, Onondaga 3

South Lewis 8, Port Byron 0

Section X baseball

Canton 6, Tupper Lake 4

Norwood-Norfolk 17, Brushton-Moira 4

Section III softball playoffs

Skaneateles 5, Lowville 1

Beaver River 18, Tully 9

Lyme 8, Bishop Ludden 7

Section X softball

Canton 15, Salmon River 0

Gouverneur 16, OFA 1

Edwards-Knox 28, St. Regis Falls 1

Chateaugay 11, Harrisville 6

Hammond 16, Lisbon 0

Heuvelton 9, Colton-Pierrepont 3

Girls’ Section III lacrosse playoff

Immaculate Heart 15, Mexico 7

Girls’ Section X lacrosse playoffs

Massena 11, Saranac-Lake Placid 3

Potsdam 12, OFA 7

High school golf

OFA 217, Salmon River 235

Massena 219, Clifton-Fine 268

Norwood-Norfolk 227, Tupper Lake 231

Canton 224, Madrid-Waddington 278

Potsdam 231, Colton-Pierrepont 302

