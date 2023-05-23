JCC to host pre-apprenticeship construction program

JCC to host pre-apprenticeship construction program
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College offers a way for people to get into the construction trades.

JCC director of community services Joanna Habermann talked about the 12-week program on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch her interview in the video above.

The program will run all day Monday through Friday from July 17 to October 9 at the Lewis County JCC Education Center in Lowville.

The program prepares students for general entry into any trade within the construction industry. Those who are unemployed or underemployed may be eligible to take the course for free.

Participants will end the program with two industry-recognized certifications and be directly connected to employment or apprenticeship opportunities.

Call Workforce Development at JCC at 315-786-2233 for more information. You can also email ced@sunyjefferson.edu.

