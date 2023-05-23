Mary J. Eddy, 82, of Watertown

Mary J. Eddy, 82, Peck Rd. Champion, died May 20, 2023 at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary J. Eddy, 82, Peck Rd. Champion, died May 20, 2023 at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.

Mary was born June 5, 1941 a daughter of Theodore and Jeanne Schermerhorn Tibbles in Alexandria Bay, NY. She graduated from Carthage High School in 1959. She married Nelson Eddy August 18, 1960 in Carthage. Mary worked for many years as a nurse’s aide at the Madonna Home until it closed, at that time she transferred to Samaritan Keep Home until her retirement in 2013. Mary was involved in many aspects of the Grange to include the Champion Grange, Jefferson County Grange, and the New York State and National Grange. She was a member of Pamona Grange. The Pomona Grange is a district/county Grange, and is composed of members from the subordinate Granges within its district or county, its function is to coordinate and address issues within its jurisdiction. Mary was the first Regional Junior Deputy of the Grange of New York State. Besides her love of her family, Mary enjoyed knitting, crocheting and feeding the birds.

Surviving beside her husband, Nelson are two sons and their wives, Nelson, Jr. “Neil” (Renee), Manlius, NY, and Sam (Janice), Champion, A sister Charlotte Church, Alva, FL and Rebecca (Dave) Adkinson, Newport, Tenn.,. A granddaughter April, a grandson Shawn, two great grandchildren, Alexandra and Ryan. A brother Theodore and a sister Julie Fiaschetti died before her.

Calling hours will be Saturday 10am - 12 noon June 3, 2023 at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. followed at noon by a funeral service at the funeral home with Reverend Leon schilling officiating. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Champion. Contributions may be made at 4 River Valleys Historical Society, P.O. Box 504, Carthage, NY 13619. Condolences may be made at www.dlcalarco.com

