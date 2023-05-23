Morris S. “Smitty” Gleason, 84, of Philadelphia

Morris S. “Smitty” Gleason, 84, of Pleasant View Drive, passed away, Monday afternoon, May 22, 2023 at home, while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. (Source: Funeral Home)

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Morris S. “Smitty” Gleason, 84, of Pleasant View Drive, passed away, Monday afternoon, May 22, 2023 at home, while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

Born on August 13, 1938 at EJ Noble Hospital, Gouverneur, NY, he was the youngest child of Culver and Lillian Smith Gleason and he graduated from Syracuse Central School in 1956.

Smitty enlisted into the US Navy in 1957 and was onboard the USS Tarawa CVS-40. He was Honorably Discharged in 1959, continuing with US Navy Reserves, until 1962.

He was an insurance agent for various insurance companies from 1960-1975. In 1975 he partnered with Donald Wilcox at North Jefferson Insurance Agency, retiring in 2004.

Smitty married Mary K. Thornton on November 10, 1978 at the Antwerp Methodist Church.

He was a member of the Antwerp-Philadelphia Rotary, Kiwanis in Philadelphia, Elks Lodge in Watertown and Gouverneur and the Philadelphia American Legion.

Smitty enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, bowling, and spending time with family and friends, especially at the Aldrich Family Hunting Camp in Fine, NY.

Survivors include his wife of 44-years, Mary K.; four daughters and four sons-in-law, Kimberly and Rick Fiaschetti, Sackets Harbor, NY, Karen and Larry Jobson, Brownville, NY, Kathryn and Jeffrey Monaghan, Adams Center, NY, Regina and John “JB” Barczykowski, Vero Beach, FL; a son, Jamie Allen and his companion, Courtney Pierson, Watertown, NY; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy Garcia, East Syracuse, NY; many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Barbara Pollock, Patty McKeever, Monica and Charles Lynch, Francis and Ellen Thornton, Michael and Robin Thornton, and James Hewitt; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

His parents and four brothers, Robert, Douglas, Howard and Wayne Gleason, one sister, Marion (infancy), five nephews, Clint McKeever, Brett Eggleston, Culver Gleason, Gary Gleason and Fred Gleason, and several sisters-in-law, all passed away previously.

Memorial Services and Military Honors will be 11 am, Friday, May 26, 2023 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY, with his niece, Gail Marsh, presiding and honors by the Philadelphia American Legion. Family and friends will gather at the Philadelphia American Legion following services.

Calling hours will be 6-9 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to the Philadelphia American Legion, 58 Main Street, Philadelphia, NY 13673 or to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.