Phyllis “Susie” I. Kidney, 72, of Dexter passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Carthage Area Hospital, with her loving family by her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Phyllis “Susie” I. Kidney, 72, of Dexter passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Carthage Area Hospital, with her loving family by her side.

Susie was born on September 30, 1950, in Sault Ste. Marie Ontario, Canada, the daughter of George and Phyllis Mertes Cummings. She graduated from Goshen High School in 1969 and also graduated from BOCES, obtaining her license as a beautician.

She married Richard J. Kidney on June 16, 1973. She was predeceased by her husband Richard, who passed away on January 16, 2020. They had been married 46 years at the time of his death.

Susie was a life member of the Brownville American Legion Post 508 where she served as president of the Auxiliary for a one-year term. She was also employed at Big Lots in Watertown for 17 years before retiring.

Susie became an American citizen in 1963.

She enjoyed fishing, camping, knitting, and travelling. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Susie is survived by her son and his wife, Robert and Susan Kidney, Watertown; 3 granddaughters, Amber, Autumn and Taylor(Trevor)Price; a grandson, Devin (Tisha) LeClair; 10 great grandchildren, Kallen, MaryJane, Athena, Lily, Liam, Ryker, Rory, Octavia, Ariah and Thalia; a brother George (Louise) Cummings; 4 sisters, Charlotte (Hank) Brylowski, Sharon Jones, Nancy Warden, and Betsy(Dan) Noonan; and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents, her husband Richard, and a brother John Cummings.

Calling hours will be held from 1:00pm – 3:00pm on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter, with the funeral immediately following at 3:00pm.

Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.

Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org

Online condolences may be made to dexterfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.