Tomorrow’s Health: Mental health in teen girls, diagnosing heart failure & unhealthy bribes

(WWNY) - Paying closer attention to women’s hearts and which young people were most susceptible to the pandemic’s mental health effects.

Mental health in teen girls

Teenage girls were the most vulnerable to increased mental health diagnoses during the pandemic.

That’s according to a study in JAMA Network.

It found the most pronounced effect in that group was an uptick in eating disorders — more than double than before the pandemic.

Diagnosing heart failure

Heart failure diagnosis is missed more often than it’s made, especially in women.

That’s according to research out of the University of Glasgow, which examined around a million health records from adults in Scotland.

The findings suggest the majority of patients with heart failure die without ever having been diagnosed.

Catching signs and symptoms earlier could lead to more effective treatment.

Unhealthy bribes

Greasing the palms? Not if you’re prone to guilt.

Chinese researchers found people inclined to feel guilt were less likely to take a bribe, especially if it would cause obvious harm to others.

