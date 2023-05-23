Tomorrow’s Health: Mental health in teen girls, diagnosing heart failure & unhealthy bribes

Tomorrow's Health
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - Paying closer attention to women’s hearts and which young people were most susceptible to the pandemic’s mental health effects.

Mental health in teen girls

Teenage girls were the most vulnerable to increased mental health diagnoses during the pandemic.

That’s according to a study in JAMA Network.

It found the most pronounced effect in that group was an uptick in eating disorders — more than double than before the pandemic.

Diagnosing heart failure

Heart failure diagnosis is missed more often than it’s made, especially in women.

That’s according to research out of the University of Glasgow, which examined around a million health records from adults in Scotland.

The findings suggest the majority of patients with heart failure die without ever having been diagnosed.

Catching signs and symptoms earlier could lead to more effective treatment.

Unhealthy bribes

Greasing the palms? Not if you’re prone to guilt.

Chinese researchers found people inclined to feel guilt were less likely to take a bribe, especially if it would cause obvious harm to others.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Potsdam woman killed in UTV crash, husband charged with DWI, vehicular manslaughter
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man allegedly fails to stop for police, charged with drug possession
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Jamaal Mellish, left, is one of two people accused in the kidnapping and murder of Fort Drum...
Trial underway in murder of Fort Drum soldier
Candles
Kristie Jo “Jo-Jo” Dow, 34, of Potsdam

Latest News

Tomorrow's Health
Morning Checkup: Thousand Islands Golf Classic
Morning Checkup: Thousand Islands Golf Classic
Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow’s Health: Keep your masks, cannabis during pregnancy & hot flashes
Tomorrow's Health