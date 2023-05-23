Watertown Farm & Craft Market opens for season on Wednesday

Watertown's farm and craft market(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a sure sign summer is just around the corner when the Watertown Farm & Craft Market gets underway for the season.

Beginning Wednesday, vendors will line Washington Street in front of city hall and the Dulles State Office Building.

You can find fresh produce, homemade crafts, food trucks, live music and more.

Organizers say many vendors will be back, and there will be new ones.

“We can move some vendors around. We try to keep them in relatively the same place so you kind of get used to it as you come here. But if you don’t see your favorite vendor that day, look around, maybe look down the street a little bit to see if they have moved,” said Kayla Jamieson, president and CEO of the Greater Watertown - North Country Chamber of Commerce.

The market will run every Wednesday through October from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October.

