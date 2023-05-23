Winifred Partridge, 97, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, where she was under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Winifred Partridge, 97, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, where she was under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

She was born on July 23, 1925, in Hollywood, CA, daughter of Lawrence and Ruth (Hansgen) Powell. Her father passed away at a very early age and she was raised by her loving grandparents, Frank and Lillian (Fulton) Powell in Denver and Buena Vista, CO. Winifred graduated from high school in Louisiana and after school she moved to Monterey, California where she cared for her mother.

It was in Monterey where she met the man with whom she would spend the next 54 years. She married George H. Partridge on March 12, 1948 in Las Vegas, NV and the couple resided most of their married lives in and around Denver, CO. Winifred first worked for the telephone company and then, being a beautiful seamstress, she owned and operated a drapery shop where she made custom draperies and accessories for over 40 years. Her beloved husband passed away in 2002. In 2007 she moved to Watertown and resided with her daughter and son-in-law. She enjoyed volunteering over the years at the Urban Mission, feeding the birds, turkeys and deer in her yard, and helping others with whatever needed to be done. She also loved Big Band music, dancing the jitterbug, the outdoors, nature and yard work.

Among her survivors are her three children, Gary L. (Grace) Partridge, Broomfield, CO, Judith L. (Fred) Gentner, Watertown, NY and Sheryl A. deBary, Florence, OR; 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild; a brother and sister-in-law, Ronald (Erin) Krutsch, Loveland, CO; niece Diana Richard, Middleboro,MA; nephew Bob (Willie) Owens, Olympia, WA; nephew Ralph (Kenny) Krutsch, NC; niece Stephanie (Darren) Shawver, Windsor, CO; and many grand nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband she is predeceased by a son-in-law, Charles (Ed) deBary; two granddaughters, Nicole (Nikki) Partridge and Charlotte A. Gentner and two sisters, Jane Ferguson and Lorraine Owens.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. It was her wish to be cremated and she will be buried with her husband in Colorado.

Donations may be made in Winifred’s memory to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

