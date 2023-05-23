Winona M. “Noni” Tarbell “Kawinentha”, 61, of Akwesasne

Winona M. “Noni” Tarbell “Kawinentha”, Bear Clan, 61, of State Route 37, peacefully passed back to the Spirit World on Saturday evening, May 20, 2023 in the comfort of her home with her loving family at her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Winona M. “Noni” Tarbell “Kawinentha”, Bear Clan, 61, of State Route 37, peacefully passed back to the Spirit World on Saturday evening, May 20, 2023 in the comfort of her home with her loving family at her side.

Noni was born on January 27, 1962 in Lacine, Quebec the daughter of Nancy (Bush) Davis and the late James Earl Davis. She attended schools in Kanawake and St. Regis before graduating from General Venier. She continued her education at Bryant and Stratton Business School. On October 7, 1995, she married Charles D. Tarbell at their home.

Noni worked for Mohawk Council of Akwesasne, working for many years in the Housing Department before going to Human Resources. More importantly, Noni was a dedicated mother who was always there for her children for all their activities especially when they were playing hockey and lacrosse. She enjoyed golfing, was an avid gardener, and enjoyed spending time on the family island, Bush Island.

Noni is survived by her loving husband, Charles; her children, Jordan M., Blake E., and Courtney L. Tarbell, all of Akwesasne; her chosen grandchildren, Lainen, Arrow, James, and Milani; her mother, Nancy; her brother, Brant (Wanda) Davis; her sister, Janet Davis; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her grandmother, Louise Bush and her brother, James Earl Davis, Jr.

Friends may call at the Kaien’ke:haka Kaianereh’ko:wa Kanonses:neh beginning 1:00 PM on Tuesday until the time of the funeral service on Thursday at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may plant a tree or flower in the gardens at her home.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena

