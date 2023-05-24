American Heart Association seeks applicants for Lifestyle Change Award

American Heart Association Lifestyle Change Award
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The American Heart Association is looking for people who have taken steps to improve their health and quality of life.

AHA regional director Stacy Spaziani and Shane Simser, who is senior financial advisor for retirement plan services with Morgia Wealth Management, told us about the second annual Lifestyle Change Award.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

People are encouraged to apply if they’ve been doing things like watching their numbers, moving more, eating healthier, and quitting smoking.

Applications will be accepted through June 12, and you can submit them by emailing stacy.spaziani@heart.org or calling 315-783-4116.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We noticed a high presence of U.S. Border Patrol agents and local police along Interstate 81...
High presence of Border Patrol, police on Route 81
Fatal crash
Potsdam woman killed in UTV crash, husband charged with DWI, vehicular manslaughter
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Fatal crash
Woman killed in two-car crash
Migrants
Jefferson County sees no reason for migrant state of emergency, at least for now

Latest News

Morning Checkup: National Police & EMS Weeks
Morning Checkup: National Police & EMS Weeks
Ray Voisine hits a double to right field, allowing two Parishville-Hopkinton teammates to cross...
Highlights & scores: Section X baseball, softball & lacrosse
Fatal crash
Woman killed in two-car crash
It's been a great season so far for the Lady Warriors softball team.
Great season for Indian River softball