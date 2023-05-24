American Heart Association seeks applicants for Lifestyle Change Award

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The American Heart Association is looking for people who have taken steps to improve their health and quality of life.

AHA regional director Stacy Spaziani and Shane Simser, who is senior financial advisor for retirement plan services with Morgia Wealth Management, told us about the second annual Lifestyle Change Award.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

People are encouraged to apply if they’ve been doing things like watching their numbers, moving more, eating healthier, and quitting smoking.

Applications will be accepted through June 12, and you can submit them by emailing stacy.spaziani@heart.org or calling 315-783-4116.

