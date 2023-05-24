LISBON, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for William R. “Bill” Jones who passed away on March 30, 2023 will be held this Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 11:00 am at the United Church of Madrid with Rev. Richard Lenz officiating. Burial will be held in Madrid Cemetery with a luncheon immediately following at the United Church of Madrid. Arrangements are under the care of the Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid, NY.

