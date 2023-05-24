Cooler with a splash of rain

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started in the upper 50s and low 60s and they’re not going any higher.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s through the afternoon as a cold front moves through.

We’ll have rain off and on. It will start by late morning in St. Lawrence County, later in Jefferson and Lewis counties.

It should wrap up by late afternoon.

Skies clear overnight. Lows will be in the mid-30s.

Thursday will be sunny with highs around 60.

It will be sunny on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Memorial Day Weekend, the unofficial start to summer, will be very nice.

It will be sunny and in the low 70s on Saturday, mostly sunny and in the mid-70s on Sunday, and mostly sunny and in the upper 70s on Monday.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs close to 80.

