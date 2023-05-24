Cooler with a splash of rain

Wednesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started in the upper 50s and low 60s and they’re not going any higher.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s through the afternoon as a cold front moves through.

We’ll have rain off and on. It will start by late morning in St. Lawrence County, later in Jefferson and Lewis counties.

It should wrap up by late afternoon.

Skies clear overnight. Lows will be in the mid-30s.

Thursday will be sunny with highs around 60.

It will be sunny on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Memorial Day Weekend, the unofficial start to summer, will be very nice.

It will be sunny and in the low 70s on Saturday, mostly sunny and in the mid-70s on Sunday, and mostly sunny and in the upper 70s on Monday.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs close to 80.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We noticed a high presence of U.S. Border Patrol agents and local police along Interstate 81...
High presence of Border Patrol, police on Route 81
Fatal crash
Potsdam woman killed in UTV crash, husband charged with DWI, vehicular manslaughter
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Jamaal Mellish, left, is one of two people accused in the kidnapping and murder of Fort Drum...
Trial underway in murder of Fort Drum soldier
Kristie Jo “Jo-Jo” Dow, 34, of State Hwy 56 passed away tragically on Saturday, May 20, 2023 as...
Kristie Jo “Jo-Jo” Dow, 34, of Potsdam

Latest News

Wednesday AM weather
7 day
Rain on Wednesday
7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Tuesday noon weather