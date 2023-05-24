Craig Conroy named Flames GM

By Mel Busler
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALGARY, Alberta (WWNY) - Craig Conroy spent the bulk of his National Hockey League career with the Calgary Flames.

The former Potsdam resident and Clarkson University star always had a dream of being a general manager of an NHL team once his playing days were done.

Now he’s getting that chance. The Calgary Flames have given Conroy his first job as an NHL general manager.

The flames introduced the 51-year-old at a packed news conference Tuesday at the Saddledome.

Conroy was an assistant GM of the Flames for nine seasons under Brad Treliving, who departed in April after nine years as GM.

Conroy played just over 1,000 NHL regular-season games. Half of them were with the Flames over two stints with the club.

He was a Flame when Calgary reached the Stanley Cup final in 2004.

