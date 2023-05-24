Fire destroys Lewis County garage

NEW BREMEN, New York (WWNY) - A town of New Bremen garage was destroyed by fire Tuesday.

Lewis County dispatchers say LeAnna Wormwood, the owner of the detached garage at 8727 Van Amber Road, called 911 to report the fire shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Firefighters’ quick action saved the nearby home from catching fire, but a window broke and siding melted because of the heat.

The garage was a total loss.

No injuries were reported, and the cause is under investigation.

New Bremen, Croghan, and Castorland fire departments responded.

