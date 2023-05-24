Fire destroys Lewis County garage

Fire Truck
Fire Truck(MGN / Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BREMEN, New York (WWNY) - A town of New Bremen garage was destroyed by fire Tuesday.

Lewis County dispatchers say LeAnna Wormwood, the owner of the detached garage at 8727 Van Amber Road, called 911 to report the fire shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Firefighters’ quick action saved the nearby home from catching fire, but a window broke and siding melted because of the heat.

The garage was a total loss.

No injuries were reported, and the cause is under investigation.

New Bremen, Croghan, and Castorland fire departments responded.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We noticed a high presence of U.S. Border Patrol agents and local police along Interstate 81...
High presence of Border Patrol, police on Route 81
Fatal crash
Potsdam woman killed in UTV crash, husband charged with DWI, vehicular manslaughter
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Jamaal Mellish, left, is one of two people accused in the kidnapping and murder of Fort Drum...
Trial underway in murder of Fort Drum soldier
Kristie Jo “Jo-Jo” Dow, 34, of State Hwy 56 passed away tragically on Saturday, May 20, 2023 as...
Kristie Jo “Jo-Jo” Dow, 34, of Potsdam

Latest News

Watertown Farm and Craft Market returns
Watertown Farm & Craft Market returns
Wake Up Weather
Cooler with a splash of rain
Memorial Day weekend travel
Traveling this weekend? It could cost you
Wednesday AM weather