Fort Drum cemeteries open on Memorial Day

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - The cemeteries on Fort Drum will be open for visitation on Memorial Day.

Community members can visit 10 cemeteries located on the ranges anytime between 8 a.m. and sunset without stopping at Range Control for a vehicle pass.

The three cemeteries within the gates require a pass for visitors to enter the post.

You can do that inside the Visitor Control Center at the Lt. Gen. Paul Cerjan Gate.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We noticed a high presence of U.S. Border Patrol agents and local police along Interstate 81...
High presence of Border Patrol, police on Route 81
Fatal crash
Woman killed in two-car crash
Fatal crash
Potsdam woman killed in UTV crash, husband charged with DWI, vehicular manslaughter
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Migrants
Jefferson County sees no reason for migrant state of emergency, at least for now

Latest News

A memorial outside of Colton-Pierrepont Central School remembers a beloved teacher assistant.
School remembers ‘superstar’ teacher assistant killed in crash
The tug boat Seaway Trident
New tug boat helps ships navigate through Massena locks
Money
Price tag to upgrade Watertown’s water treatment plant soars
Jefferson County's MRAP
Jefferson County’s MRAP being used more than ever