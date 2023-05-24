Fort Drum cemeteries open on Memorial Day

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - The cemeteries on Fort Drum will be open for visitation on Memorial Day.

Community members can visit 10 cemeteries located on the ranges anytime between 8 a.m. and sunset without stopping at Range Control for a vehicle pass.

The three cemeteries within the gates require a pass for visitors to enter the post.

You can do that inside the Visitor Control Center at the Lt. Gen. Paul Cerjan Gate.

