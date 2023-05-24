Fort Drum cemeteries open on Memorial Day
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - The cemeteries on Fort Drum will be open for visitation on Memorial Day.
Community members can visit 10 cemeteries located on the ranges anytime between 8 a.m. and sunset without stopping at Range Control for a vehicle pass.
The three cemeteries within the gates require a pass for visitors to enter the post.
You can do that inside the Visitor Control Center at the Lt. Gen. Paul Cerjan Gate.
