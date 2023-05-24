Great season for Indian River softball

Indian River softball
By Mel Busler
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - The Indian River softball team faced Watertown in sectional play in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Whether they won or lost (they won!), it’s been a great season for the Warriors.

The Lady Warriors put together a 10-6 record during the regular season.

This season’s success began with off-season work.

The program has grown under coach Jamee Call the last five years, something that’s satisfying to the veteran coach.

Indian River is hoping to continue its success on the softball diamond for years to come.

