Highlights & scores: Section X baseball, softball & lacrosse

(WWNY) - Baseball, softball, and lacrosse were among the games people played on Tuesday.

Parishville-Hopkinton hosted Heuvelton in a Section X Class D baseball semifinal.

- No score, bottom of the third: Avery Zenger lines to center and Luke Phippen scores. It’s 1-0 Panthers.

- Ray Voisine doubles to right and two runs cross the plate.

- Jordan Snell singles to center, plating Voisine. It’s 4-0 P-H.

- In the fourth, Nate Phippen with a base hit to left. Julian Wenzel scores.

- In the fifth, Wenzel hits to short, Snell scores on the fielder’s choice.

- Jon Snell held the Bulldogs to just two hits.

Parishville-Hopkinton blanked Heuvelton 8-0 and will face Lisbon for the Class D championship next Tuesday.

Salmon River hosted Gouverneur

- Luke Miller doubles to center.

- Evan Collette drives Miller home. It’s 1-0 Shamrocks.

- Gouverneur catcher Turner Sochia to Ashton Currier, ends the threat in the first.

Rick Chatland’s single to left in the bottom of the seventh walked it off for Salmon River, beating Gouverneur 7-6.

It was Massena vs. Malone for the Section X Class A softball championship.

- Leah Paige grounds out to score Julian Dennis. It’s 2-1 Massena.

- Jocelyn Bay sends a fly ball to left field to score Dennis, and it’s 4-1 Raiders.

- Hillary Baker drops the bunt. The ball is overthrown to score the runner from third. Baker comes home off another Massena error to score: 4-3 Raiders.

The Massena Raiders held on to win the Section X Class A Championship 4-3 over the Huskies.

Salmon River entertained Ogdensburg for a Section X Class C/D boys’ lacrosse semifinal

- OFA’s Nate Irvine breaks in alone, point blank scores. Salmon still leads 4-2.

- T. Lazore dishes out front to Sebastian Laughing who leaps past the defense. It’s 5-2 Shamrocks.

- Teagan Frederick to Aidan O’Neil who tickles the twine, cutting the lead to 5-4.

- Jackson Thornhill to Theodore Hewko. The shot is blocked, but O’Neil dumps in the rebound.

OFA came back to upset Salmon River 10-8 at advance to the Section X final vs. Massena.

Tuesday’s local scores

Section III baseball playoffs

Fulton 8, Watertown 2

South Jefferson 10, Solvay 0

Lowville 7, Adirondack 3

Beaver River 10, Frankfort-Schuyler

Mount Markham 5, Sandy Creek 3

Weedsport 11, South Lewis 4

Bishop Ludden 13, Thousand Islands 0

Stockbridge Valley 9, Copenhagen 2

Section X baseball playoffs

OFA 4, Potsdam 3

Salmon River 7, Gouverneur 6

Lisbon 10, Harrisville 4

Parishville-Hopkinton 8, Heuvelton 0

Section III softball playoffs

Indian River 10, Watertown 8

Canastota 9, General Brown 3

Sandy Creek 18, Weedsport 8

Thousand Islands 5, Mount Markham 1

Onondaga 6, South Lewis 4

Sackets Harbor 7, Fabius-Pompey 6

Alexandria 20, Copenhagen 4

West Canada Valley 9, Belleville Henderson 2

Oriskany 15, Lyme 0

Section X softball

Massena 4, Malone 3

Madrid-Waddington 3, Brushton-Moira 2

St. Lawrence Central 19, Norwood-Norfolk 1

Boys’ Section III lacrosse

Carthage 21, VVS 1

Boys’ Section X lacrosse

Massena 8, Canton 5

OFA 10, Salmon River 8

Girls’ Section III lacrosse

Watertown 11, CBA 8

Indian River defeats Cortland by forfeit

Carthage 10, Southern Hills 9

Westhill 12, Immaculate Heart 1

South Jefferson 24, Clinton 3

General Brown 17, Marcellus 13

