James J. Bylow, 64, of Louisville

James J. Bylow, age 64, passed away unexpectedly at Massena Hospital, on Saturday May 20, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - James J. Bylow, age 64, passed away unexpectedly at Massena Hospital, on Saturday May 20, 2023. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home located at 64 Andrews Street, Massena, NY. Friends and family may be received on Thursday June 1, 2023 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 7:00 to 9:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 AM on Friday June 2, 2023 at the Church of The Sacred Heart in Massena, NY. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Alexandria, Ontario.

Born on July 16, 1958 the son of the late Archie and Melva (Dufrane) Bylow in Massena, Jim graduated from Madrid-Waddington High School. James was employed with NYSARC of Jefferson and St. Lawrence County where began working as a direct support professional he also owned and operated Bylow’s Auto Sales.

On June 28, 1997 Jim married Diane Quenneville at Sacred Heart Church, in Massena, NY. He enjoyed traveling the North Country with his friends and spouse shopping in Syracuse and traveling around the United States.

Jim is survived by his wife Diane and children Jennifer Cayer-Redmond and husband Jason of Green Valley, Ontario; Kevin S. Cayer of Oshawa, Ontario.

Jim is also survived by his grandchildren; Austin, Dana, Damian and Dakota Cayer along with a great-grandchildren, Karter Cayer, and a brother Ty Bylow of Waddington, NY; sister in-law Louise Quenneville and companion Andre Major and a godchild & niece Sasha Major.

Memorial contributions may be shared with the American Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Massena Humane Society; 177 Massena South Racquette River Rd, P.O. Box 145 Massena, NY 13662.

Online condolences, memories and pictures may be shared with the family by visiting

www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.