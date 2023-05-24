James J. Bylow, 64, of Louisville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
James J. Bylow, age 64, passed away unexpectedly at Massena Hospital, on Saturday May 20, 2023.
James J. Bylow, age 64, passed away unexpectedly at Massena Hospital, on Saturday May 20, 2023.(Source: Funeral Home)

LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - James J. Bylow, age 64, passed away unexpectedly at Massena Hospital, on Saturday May 20, 2023. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home located at 64 Andrews Street, Massena, NY. Friends and family may be received on Thursday June 1, 2023 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 7:00 to 9:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 AM on Friday June 2, 2023 at the Church of The Sacred Heart in Massena, NY. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Alexandria, Ontario.

Born on July 16, 1958 the son of the late Archie and Melva (Dufrane) Bylow in Massena, Jim graduated from Madrid-Waddington High School. James was employed with NYSARC of Jefferson and St. Lawrence County where began working as a direct support professional he also owned and operated Bylow’s Auto Sales.

On June 28, 1997 Jim married Diane Quenneville at Sacred Heart Church, in Massena, NY. He enjoyed traveling the North Country with his friends and spouse shopping in Syracuse and traveling around the United States.

Jim is survived by his wife Diane and children Jennifer Cayer-Redmond and husband Jason of Green Valley, Ontario; Kevin S. Cayer of Oshawa, Ontario.

Jim is also survived by his grandchildren; Austin, Dana, Damian and Dakota Cayer along with a great-grandchildren, Karter Cayer, and a brother Ty Bylow of Waddington, NY; sister in-law Louise Quenneville and companion Andre Major and a godchild & niece Sasha Major.

Memorial contributions may be shared with the American Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Massena Humane Society; 177 Massena South Racquette River Rd, P.O. Box 145 Massena, NY 13662.

Online condolences, memories and pictures may be shared with the family by visiting

www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

WWNY Legislation looks to bar migrants from staying in SUNY dorms; others call for compassion
WWNY Jefferson County sees no reason for migrant state of emergency, at least for now
Candles
Richard H. Aldridge, of Massena
We noticed a high presence of U.S. Border Patrol agents and local police along Interstate 81...
High presence of Border Patrol, police on Route 81

Obituaries

Migrants
Jefferson County sees no reason for migrant state of emergency, at least for now
Phyllis “Susie” I. Kidney, 72, of Dexter passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Carthage Area...
Phyllis “Susie” I. Kidney, 72, of Dexter
Monday's announcement that the state awarded more than $8.5 million for demolition at the old...
Old Deferiet mill to be razed, mayor calls it ‘absolutely glorious’
Watertown Fire Chief Matt Timerman holds a tool known as the Jaws of Life.
Watertown Fire Department troubleshoots problems with life-saving tools
Fire hydrant in town of Pamelia
Pamelia issues emergency order to stop using fire hydrants
Migrants
Legislation looks to bar migrants from staying in SUNY dorms; others call for compassion