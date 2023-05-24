Judith A. Hinman, 83, of Potsdam
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Judith A. Hinman, 83, of Mayfield Drive, tragically passed away Tuesday evening, May 23, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital from injuries she sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam where friends may call Saturday 9-11:00 AM followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Potsdam.
A complete obituary will appear in the next edition.
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.