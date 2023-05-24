Morning Checkup: National Police & EMS Weeks

Morning Checkup: National Police & EMS Weeks
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center is honoring its first-responder partners.

Emergency medicine physician Dr. Maja Lundborg-Gray said the hospital is recognizing the service and sacrifices of both police and EMS personnel.

National Police Week was last week, and National EMS Week is this week.

She said the Samaritan is grateful for the hard work and dedication of both groups.

Watch the video for her interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

