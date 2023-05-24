New tug boat helps ships navigate through Massena locks

The tug boat Seaway Trident
The tug boat Seaway Trident(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - There’s something new traversing the St. Lawrence Seaway locks in Massena. It’s Seaway Trident, a tug boat that will help ships navigate through the lock system and clear away ice during the winter.

The seaway administrator says it’s important to have the best tools available as he looks to unleash the seaway’s potential.

“What we know is right now, you could double the amount of vessels that transit through our locks here in Massena without any operational degradation or hindrance to that reliability,” said Adam Tindall-Schlicht, administrator, St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp.

As the seaway looks to bring more traffic through, it also wants to do it with cleaner vessels - having a green shipping corridor by 2050 with low emissions on the Great Lakes.

“We’re seeing a lot of the carriers that have long operated through our locks assuming that responsibility and using their own capital, using their own vision for investment in their fleet. Our role at the seaway is to be a catalyst and a facilitator of that discussion going forward,” said Tindall-Schlicht.

As for the new tug boat, it is put to work now in the locks.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We noticed a high presence of U.S. Border Patrol agents and local police along Interstate 81...
High presence of Border Patrol, police on Route 81
Fatal crash
Woman killed in two-car crash
Fatal crash
Potsdam woman killed in UTV crash, husband charged with DWI, vehicular manslaughter
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Migrants
Jefferson County sees no reason for migrant state of emergency, at least for now

Latest News

Fort Drum cemeteries open on Memorial Day
A memorial outside of Colton-Pierrepont Central School remembers a beloved teacher assistant.
School remembers ‘superstar’ teacher assistant killed in crash
Money
Price tag to upgrade Watertown’s water treatment plant soars
Jefferson County's MRAP
Jefferson County’s MRAP being used more than ever