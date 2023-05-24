Price tag to upgrade Watertown’s water treatment plant soars

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will now cost Watertown more than $50 million to make upgrades to its water treatment plant.

City Manager Ken Mix confirms the price after council members learned of it Monday night.

The project will make critical upgrades to the plant so the city’s drinking water meets federal standards.

Currently, two disinfection byproducts exceed acceptable limits.

The project’s original price tag was $15 million. Then it was $30 million.

Now it’s $50 million.

