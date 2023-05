WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold front will move through the area tomorrow. Expect some clouds tonight with lows in the 50′s.

Rain is likely tomorrow. Highs will be in the 50′s to low 60′s.

Thursday will be sunny and cool with highs near 60.

Friday will be sunny with highs in the 60′s.

