School remembers ‘superstar’ teacher assistant killed in crash

TOWN OF COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A memorial outside of Colton-Pierrepont Central School remembers a beloved teacher assistant.

Kristie Dow died in a UTV crash over the weekend. She was 34.

Pinwheels dot the lawn at the school along State Route 56.

Kristie ‘Jo-Jo’ Dow worked there for 6 years as a teacher assistant and also was a volunteer coach, taught summer school and provided after-school student support.

District Superintendent James Nee says Dow had an incredible connection with students.

“She was a true superstar teacher. Positive attitude, enthusiastic, very loyal and reliable, and had a can-do attitude,” he said.

Police say Dow died after the UTV her husband was driving crashed on Skinnerville Road in the town of Stockholm.

Steven Dow faces vehicular manslaughter and DWI charges.

