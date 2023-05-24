Watertown Farm & Craft Market returns

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Farm and Craft Market opened for the season Wednesday.

Emily Griffin was there as vendors were setting up.

You can see her live report from Washington Street in the video.

A lot of people look forward to the market every year.

There are typically craft vendors, plant vendors, wine vendors, and live music, and the Flower Memorial Library will put out books and CDs for sale.

The market is put on by the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce and will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Wednesday through October 4.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.