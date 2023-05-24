Watertown lawmakers to discuss budget Thursday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown City Council will meet Thursday to go over the final numbers for the budget.

Currently, the proposed budget calls for a 2 percent tax rate increase, adding $18 to the tax bill of a $100,000 home.

City council has held budget meetings over the past few weeks.

Some members have said they think there shouldn’t be a tax increase.

Where council will cut will likely be known Thursday.

