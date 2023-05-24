Watertown lawmakers to discuss budget Thursday

Watertown City Hall
Watertown City Hall(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown City Council will meet Thursday to go over the final numbers for the budget.

Currently, the proposed budget calls for a 2 percent tax rate increase, adding $18 to the tax bill of a $100,000 home.

City council has held budget meetings over the past few weeks.

Some members have said they think there shouldn’t be a tax increase.

Where council will cut will likely be known Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We noticed a high presence of U.S. Border Patrol agents and local police along Interstate 81...
High presence of Border Patrol, police on Route 81
Fatal crash
Woman killed in two-car crash
Fatal crash
Potsdam woman killed in UTV crash, husband charged with DWI, vehicular manslaughter
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Migrants
Jefferson County sees no reason for migrant state of emergency, at least for now

Latest News

Flynn Pool
Watertown lawmakers divided over how to pay for Flynn Pool project
Fort Drum cemeteries open on Memorial Day
A memorial outside of Colton-Pierrepont Central School remembers a beloved teacher assistant.
School remembers ‘superstar’ teacher assistant killed in crash
The tug boat Seaway Trident
New tug boat helps ships navigate through Massena locks