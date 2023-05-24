Watertown lawmakers to discuss budget Thursday
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown City Council will meet Thursday to go over the final numbers for the budget.
Currently, the proposed budget calls for a 2 percent tax rate increase, adding $18 to the tax bill of a $100,000 home.
City council has held budget meetings over the past few weeks.
Some members have said they think there shouldn’t be a tax increase.
Where council will cut will likely be known Thursday.
