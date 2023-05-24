Wing cleared of charges in Durham murder

ROSSIE, New York (WWNY) - The man originally accused of murdering a Gouverneur man in February has been cleared of all charges.

Twenty-two-year-old Frederick Wing of Gouverneur and his family were in Rossie town court Wednesday morning, where second-degree murder charges against him were dropped.

He was the first person accused of stabbing 72-year-old Ronald Durham in the neck at East Riverside Cemetery in the town of Gouverneur on February 11. A friend of Durham’s told 7 News that the older man was helping Wing deal with the recent death of his mother.

Another man, 46-year-old Adam Smith of Lake Placid, has been charged in Durham’s murder as well as that of 67-year-old William Freeman, who was found dead on March 2 in his town of Rossie home.

It was evidence found in their investigation of Freeman’s murder that led police to suspect Smith of killing Durham. Smith has pleaded not guilty to both murder charges. Police have said that he was acquainted with both victims.

Wing was released from jail and placed on probation on March 3. Before then, he was held in jail without bail.

Wing’s attorney, Ed Narrow, revealed that when Wing was taken into custody by state police, he was interrogated for six hours before making a false confession.

Family members say it’s too soon to say whether or not they will file a civil lawsuit over the incident.

