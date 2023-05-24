Wing cleared of charges in Durham murder

Frederick Wing
Frederick Wing(St. Lawrence County Jail)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSSIE, New York (WWNY) - The man originally accused of murdering a Gouverneur man in February has been cleared of all charges.

Twenty-two-year-old Frederick Wing of Gouverneur and his family were in Rossie town court Wednesday morning, where second-degree murder charges against him were dropped.

He was the first person accused of stabbing 72-year-old Ronald Durham in the neck at East Riverside Cemetery in the town of Gouverneur on February 11. A friend of Durham’s told 7 News that the older man was helping Wing deal with the recent death of his mother.

Another man, 46-year-old Adam Smith of Lake Placid, has been charged in Durham’s murder as well as that of 67-year-old William Freeman, who was found dead on March 2 in his town of Rossie home.

It was evidence found in their investigation of Freeman’s murder that led police to suspect Smith of killing Durham. Smith has pleaded not guilty to both murder charges. Police have said that he was acquainted with both victims.

Wing was released from jail and placed on probation on March 3. Before then, he was held in jail without bail.

Wing’s attorney, Ed Narrow, revealed that when Wing was taken into custody by state police, he was interrogated for six hours before making a false confession.

Family members say it’s too soon to say whether or not they will file a civil lawsuit over the incident.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We noticed a high presence of U.S. Border Patrol agents and local police along Interstate 81...
High presence of Border Patrol, police on Route 81
Fatal crash
Potsdam woman killed in UTV crash, husband charged with DWI, vehicular manslaughter
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Fatal crash
Woman killed in two-car crash
Migrants
Jefferson County sees no reason for migrant state of emergency, at least for now

Latest News

Morning Checkup: National Police & EMS Weeks
Morning Checkup: National Police & EMS Weeks
American Heart Association's Lifestyle Change Award
American Heart Association seeks applicants for Lifestyle Change Award
Ray Voisine hits a double to right field, allowing two Parishville-Hopkinton teammates to cross...
Highlights & scores: Section X baseball, softball & lacrosse
Fatal crash
Woman killed in two-car crash