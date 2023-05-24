Woman killed in two-car crash

Fatal crash(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
STOCKHOLM, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam woman is dead following a crash Wednesday in the town of Stockholm.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 83-year-old Judith Hinman was driving her Chevrolet Cruze northwest on County Route 57 and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with U.S. Route 11.

Her vehicle was struck by a Chevrolet Impala that was southbound on Route 11. The crash forced both vehicles off the road.

Hinman, the sole occupant of her vehicle, was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where she died.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

