Woman killed in two-car crash
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
STOCKHOLM, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam woman is dead following a crash Wednesday in the town of Stockholm.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 83-year-old Judith Hinman was driving her Chevrolet Cruze northwest on County Route 57 and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with U.S. Route 11.
Her vehicle was struck by a Chevrolet Impala that was southbound on Route 11. The crash forced both vehicles off the road.
Hinman, the sole occupant of her vehicle, was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where she died.
The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
