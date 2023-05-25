8th graders pack arena for Career Jam

Career Jam
Career Jam
By Sandy Torres
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Around 2,500 students filled the Watertown Municipal Arena Thursday to get a taste of career opportunities.

It was all part of the 7th Annual Career Jam put on by The WorkPlace.

Businesses from across the area were there to show students the jobs that might be in store for them after graduation.

Eighth graders from across Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Oswego and Oneida counties got to explore careers they may not have considered.

“It’s the experiential part of it because, you know, they are not going to be interested in some middle-aged person handing them a pamphlet. It’s really important for parents to understand to expose your kids early, give them opportunities to see all kinds of work,” said Roberta Reardon, Commissioner, NYS Department of Labor.

7 News was also on hand at Career Jam.

