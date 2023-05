WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Cold air behind a front may cause some patchy frost early tomorrow morning. Expect mainly clear skies tonight with lows in the 30′s.

Thursday will be sunny with highs in the low 60′s.

Friday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60′s.

The weekend will be sunny and warm with highs in the 70′s.

