DEC warning for high elevation hiking trails

View looking out from Mount Marcy, May 2022
View looking out from Mount Marcy, May 2022(WWNY)
By Garrett Domblewski
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ADIRONDACK PARK, New York (WWNY) - If the warm weather has you itching for the outdoors and a challenging hike, be careful which ones you choose.

Specifically concerning high elevation hikes like in the Adirondack High Peaks.

It’s the muddy season and the State Department of Environmental Conservation is warning that trails above 2,500 feet are still covered in slowly melting ice and snow.

Steep trails with thin soil make for an icy, snowy, muddy mix that can be treacherous.

One of the things the DEC is warning about is what’s called a “monorail.”

It’s a narrow strip of ice and compacted snow that often sit above the ground, like a bridge, but is difficult to hike on and easy to fall through.

Not only can you get nasty scrapes or turn an ankle, but the holes left behind also create more hazards for other hikers on your heels.

The DEC is encouraging people to choose lower elevation hikes for the time being.

Caution is advised on those trails as well while muddy conditions persist.

