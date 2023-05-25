Former clerk accused of stealing $36K from towns of Adams, Ellisburg

TOWN OF ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - A former clerk to the town supervisors in Adams and Ellisburg is accused of stealing $36,000 from the towns’ coffers.

State police arrested 38-year-old LeeAnn Tedford of Watertown on May 19.

She’s charged with two felony counts of third-degree grand larceny.

According to police, Tedford was employed as the clerk to the town supervisors between January 2022 and February 2023.

Troopers allege Tedford stole $19,724.88 from the town of Adams and $16,799.88 by manipulating payroll and transferring funds.

Tedford was arraigned in the Jefferson County CAP Court and released on her own recognizance.

