Highlights & scores: Section III boys’ & Section X girls’ lacrosse

(WWNY) - A couple of boys’ Section III lacrosse games — and a girls’ Section X contest — highlighted the local sports schedule on Wednesday night.

In a boys’ Section III Class D quarterfinal from Dexter, it was General Brown hosting South Jefferson.

- The Lions strike first. Ethan McConnell winds and fires and General Brown is up 1-0.

- Then it’s Gabe Malcolm with the intended pass that dents the back of the net. Now it’s 2-0.

- South Jeff answers. Andre Watts scores from the tough angle. The Lions’ lead is cut in half.

- The Spartans tie it up when Ethan Hopkins splits the pipes. It’s 2-all.

General Brown nips South Jeff 11-10 to advance to the Class D semifinals.

At Watertown High, the Cyclones hosted Auburn in a Section 3 Class B quarterfinal.

- With Watertown up 6-3 in the third, Kage Loftus goes top shelf, increasing the Cyclones’ lead to 7-3.

- With the score 7-4, Nico Spaziani picks a corner, upping the Cyclones’ lead to 8-4.

Spaziani had four goals on the day as Watertown advanced, beating Auburn 12-8.

Massena was at Canton for a girls’ Section X lacrosse semifinal.

- Kat Mayer opens the scoring and it’s 1-0 Massena.

- Mayer to Lena LaShomb. The Raiders are up 2.

- Olivia Francey puts the Bears on the board.

- Megan Martin goes top shelf to tie the game.

O- ff the restart, Karen Johnson scores for the Raiders.

- Vivian Coburn to Lindsay Filiatrault. Canton leads 7-5.

- Alison Kiah to Martin for the goal.

- Ella Mousaw tickles the twine.

- Mayer completes the hat trick.

- Mousaw with the goal.

- Coburn for the first of four straight goals

Canton beats Massena 10-6

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys’ Section III lacrosse playoffs

Watertown 12, Auburn 8

General Brown 11, South Jefferson 10

New Hartford 21, Indian River 5

Westhill 10, Carthage 8

Girls’ Section X lacrosse playoffs

Canton 10, Massena 6

Salmon River 18, Potsdam 8

Section X softball playoff

Edwards-Knox 7, Hammond 2

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.