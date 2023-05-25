Highlights & scores: Section III boys’ & Section X girls’ lacrosse
(WWNY) - A couple of boys’ Section III lacrosse games — and a girls’ Section X contest — highlighted the local sports schedule on Wednesday night.
In a boys’ Section III Class D quarterfinal from Dexter, it was General Brown hosting South Jefferson.
- The Lions strike first. Ethan McConnell winds and fires and General Brown is up 1-0.
- Then it’s Gabe Malcolm with the intended pass that dents the back of the net. Now it’s 2-0.
- South Jeff answers. Andre Watts scores from the tough angle. The Lions’ lead is cut in half.
- The Spartans tie it up when Ethan Hopkins splits the pipes. It’s 2-all.
General Brown nips South Jeff 11-10 to advance to the Class D semifinals.
At Watertown High, the Cyclones hosted Auburn in a Section 3 Class B quarterfinal.
- With Watertown up 6-3 in the third, Kage Loftus goes top shelf, increasing the Cyclones’ lead to 7-3.
- With the score 7-4, Nico Spaziani picks a corner, upping the Cyclones’ lead to 8-4.
Spaziani had four goals on the day as Watertown advanced, beating Auburn 12-8.
Massena was at Canton for a girls’ Section X lacrosse semifinal.
- Kat Mayer opens the scoring and it’s 1-0 Massena.
- Mayer to Lena LaShomb. The Raiders are up 2.
- Olivia Francey puts the Bears on the board.
- Megan Martin goes top shelf to tie the game.
O- ff the restart, Karen Johnson scores for the Raiders.
- Vivian Coburn to Lindsay Filiatrault. Canton leads 7-5.
- Alison Kiah to Martin for the goal.
- Ella Mousaw tickles the twine.
- Mayer completes the hat trick.
- Mousaw with the goal.
- Coburn for the first of four straight goals
Canton beats Massena 10-6
Wednesday’s local scores
Boys’ Section III lacrosse playoffs
Watertown 12, Auburn 8
General Brown 11, South Jefferson 10
New Hartford 21, Indian River 5
Westhill 10, Carthage 8
Girls’ Section X lacrosse playoffs
Canton 10, Massena 6
Salmon River 18, Potsdam 8
Section X softball playoff
Edwards-Knox 7, Hammond 2
