Man accused of resisting arrest, menacing in domestic incident

Andrew France
Andrew France(St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam man faces several charges as a result of a domestic dispute.

Potsdam police say 44-year-old Andrew France was arrested following an incident on Pine Street on Tuesday afternoon.

He was charged with resisting arrest, second-degree menacing, two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated family offense, and coercion by causing fear of personal injury.

France was arraigned in Potsdam town court, where he was committed to St. Lawrence County jail without bail.

An order of protection was issued for the alleged victim.

