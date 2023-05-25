Packed schedule at Clayton Opera House

Clayton Opera House upcoming events
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Celtic, country, comedy, and Collins. Judy Collins, that is.

Executive director Julie Garnsey says those are just some of the things patrons can expect at the Clayton Opera House this summer.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Here’s what’s coming up over the next few weeks:

- Comedian Jeff Leeson will perform on Saturday, May 27.

- Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry will take the state on Fridy, June 2.

- Big band music will be featured at Jukebox Saturday Night on Friday, June 9

- Matt Nakoa will perform on Thursday, June 15.

You can check out the full schedule — including when Judy Collins takes the stage — at claytonoperahouse.com

