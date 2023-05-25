Panthers optimistic heading into sectionals

BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Belleville Henderson baseball team has had an impressive season so far, with accomplishments that haven’t been reached in a couple of decades.

The Panthers, though, feel there’s more work to be done.

Belleville Henderson is currently 14-2 overall and is on a 13-game winning streak.

It’s been an exceptional run through the season so far.

The Panthers won the division regular season and playoff titles, something that hasn’t been done at the school in over two decades.

Belleville Henderson hosts a sectional game Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Optimism is high that the success will continue in sectionals.

