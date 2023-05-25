Red Cross invites you to ‘Give A Pint, Get A Pint’

Blood donation
Blood donation(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - During the month of June, donors at local American Red Cross blood drives will receive a voucher for a free pint of ice cream from Stewart’s Shops.

The Red Cross says blood donations slow down in the summer months, but the need for donations doesn’t go away.

This is the eighth year of the Give A Pint, Get A Pint program. Vouchers can be redeemed at any Stewart’s Shops locations.

To donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

